3-year-old recovering after shooting

News 4 Staff Published:

TOWN OF BENNINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in Wyoming County continues to recover.

The incident occurred Saturday morning.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says the boy was shot in the chest and shoulder area at a home in the Town of Bennington.

According to authorities, the boy was shot after handling the loaded gun himself. The shooting was ruled accidental.

Following surgery at Oishei Children’s Hospital, the boy is expected to be okay.

Investigators say the gun that was used is registered to his father. As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.

