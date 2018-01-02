$343M and $440M jackpots tempt lottery players

The Associated Press Published:
In this Dec. 12, 2013. file photo, a customer holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players have a chance at winning two giant jackpots that together amount to nearly $800 million.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night, offering players an annuity jackpot of $343 million, paid over 29 years. The game’s cash option is an estimated $215 million. It’s the largest Mega Millions prize since a $393 million drawing last August.

On Wednesday night, players of the Powerball game will seek a $440 million annuity prize, or a $278.3 millioncash prize. Powerball hasn’t had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 millionjackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots in either game are incredibly small. Mega Millions has odds of one in 302.6 millionand Powerball is slightly better at one in 292.2 million.

