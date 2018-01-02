Ahead of Sunday’s Bills vs. Jaguars playoff game, Jacksonville gets a taste of Buffalo-like weather

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (WIVB) – Jacksonville is getting a preview of what the Buffalo Bills will bring to the Sunshine State this weekend for the Bills’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The city is facing a winter weather advisory, which is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

While Jacksonville may see minor ice coatings and even a few flurries, more snow accumulation will be found across southeast Georgia, where totals could reach three to six inches.

Our forecast for a chilly rain with wintry mix potential. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/4gFfQK8cva — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 3, 2018

For those who will be driving to the playoff game from WNY, conditions across the southeast will be quiet into Thursday, with sunshine returning.

For the game on Sunday, it’s likely that highs will be around 60° under mostly sunny skies.

Go Bills!