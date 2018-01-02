Ahead of Sunday’s Bills vs. Jaguars playoff game, Jacksonville gets a taste of Buffalo-like weather

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (WIVB) – Jacksonville is getting a preview of what the Buffalo Bills will bring to the Sunshine State this weekend for the Bills’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The city is facing a winter weather advisory, which is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

While Jacksonville may see minor ice coatings and even a few flurries, more snow accumulation will be found across southeast Georgia, where totals could reach three to six inches.

For those who will be driving to the playoff game from WNY, conditions across the southeast will be quiet into Thursday, with sunshine returning.

For the game on Sunday, it’s likely that highs will be around 60° under mostly sunny skies.

Go Bills!

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s