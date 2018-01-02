Amherst has new Supervisor for first time in nearly a decade

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s largest suburb recently welcomed a new top official — something that has not been done in almost a decade.

Democrat Brian Kulpa was elected to replace former Amherst Supervisor Barry Weinstein, a Republican who served two four-year terms.

Kulpa’s plans for the suburb include plans for a park at the former Westwood Country Club site off of Sheridan Dr. Making Niagara Falls Blvd. safer is also a main focus.

Kulpa says he wants Amherst to achieve a rhythm that he believes it should have as an economic driver of Erie County.

We don’t want development for the sake of development, but what we want is really good sincere redevelopment projects,” Kulpa said. “You know, places that take our community and make things better. So, we’re going to seek development opportunities in places like the Maple Road corridor, Niagara Falls Blvd., the gateways to UB.”

A town board meeting in Amherst is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. It will be the first time that Kulpa attends after having officially been sworn in.