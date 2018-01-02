At least 75 vehicles involved in crash on Thruway

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least 75 vehicles were involved in an accident on the Thruway in Lancaster.

The accident occurred on the eastbound portion of the highway.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there are seven volunteer fire departments at the scene, as well as the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Erie County Department of Health SMART teams.

The crash was eastbound near Ransom Road after the Williamsville toll booth.

No fatalities have been reported, although there were multiple vehicle extractions.

 

The I-90 eastbound is congested for more than seven miles.

New York State Police say there were injuries, but specific details on them were not released.

