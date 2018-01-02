Bengals QB Andy Dalton on donations from Bills fans: “I can’t say thank you enough”

(CBS NEWS) – A winning touchdown pass by Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton has turned the quarterback into a hometown hero in Buffalo. As a thank-you for helping snap their 17-year playoff drought, Buffalo Bills fans flooded the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, with many donating exactly $17.

“It’s a crazy story to think that — obviously for me, playing for the Bengals — winning a game to help them get to the playoffs, and there’s a whole different fan base donating to our foundation,” Dalton told “CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor.

Dalton said the foundation has received more than $170,000 in donations from 7,000 donors since the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 31-27 on Sunday. Dalton’s dramatic 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left to eliminate the Ravens.

He added, “To have support from a completely different city and a fan base that’s not even associated with us, and also a team that we did beat this year, too. I think it’s pretty crazy the support we’ve gotten from it.”

His wife, Jordan, admitted that she’s “pretty emotional” over the outpouring of support. “It’s pretty humbling, it’s hard to put into words how grateful we are. It’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Dalton’s foundation, which he founded in 2011 with his wife, provides daily support for families with children with special needs and serious illness.

“It’s unbelievable and it’s going a long way, and I can’t say thank you enough,” Dalton said.