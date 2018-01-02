BikeOrBar tips to stick to your fitness resolutions for the new year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s one thing to make a fitness resolution, but it’s another to actually stick to it. At BikeOrBar on Elmwood there’s an emphasis on group workouts and making workouts fun so you actually stick to your goals all year long.

“We have like a little community where you make friends and you find people who will push you and stay with you through the workouts past January,” said Brit Leo, BikeOrBar Co-owner.

Between the music, LED lights, and music videos playing on a screen there’s a lot to keep you pumped up while you workout at BikeOrBar.

“We try to make it like a night club but you’re sweating and spinning,” said Leo.

There’s a variety of classes like barre, indoor rowing, TRX, twerking, boot camp, and spin. Several classes incorporate both cardio and strength like cross spin.

“After the class you’re still burning those calories throughout the day for hours,” said Lexi Milliron, BikeOrBar fitness instructor.

If your resolution is to lose weight, fitness goes hand in hand with a healthy diet. Liz Tuftey says taking a special BikeOrBar challenge helped her make a big change and maintain it.

“Over 7 months I lost 85 pounds here so now I’ve just been maintaining and coming here 3 to 4 days a week,” said Liz Tuftey of Clarence.

BikeOrBar Co-owner Brit Leo says making fitness fun is the key to making it a part of your lifestyle through the whole year and beyond.

“Watching somebody go from not working out to being really big into it and getting healthier and changing their lifestyle, that’s why I do it it’s incredible,” said Leo.

For more information about classes offered at BikeOrBar go to http://www.bikeorbar.com/