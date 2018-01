BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) services opened Tuesday in Erie County.

Any county residents interested in getting help with their Winter heating can call (716) 858-7644, or go to one the main offices (478 Main St. and 291 Pearl St. in Buffalo) until 4 p.m.

MORE | Click/tap here to learn more and see which location you should go to.