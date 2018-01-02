Man charged with setting fire in Lackawanna pleads not guilty

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges accusing him of starting a Lackawanna fire.

Authorities say Corey Green, 20, started the blaze at an apartment building on Ingham St. in April of last year.

20 people were inside, and seven went to the hospital.

Zaid Soliman, 3, and Zainab Soliman, 4, were two of those seriously injured.

Some family members spent up to a full month in the hospital.

Four Muslim families lived at the now condemned building.

Green, who was charged with four counts of arson, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail without bail.

If he is convicted, Green could spend a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.