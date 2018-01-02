Man charged with setting fire in Lackawanna pleads not guilty

News 4 Staff Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges accusing him of starting a Lackawanna fire.

Authorities say Corey Green, 20, started the blaze at an apartment building on Ingham St. in April of last year.

20 people were inside, and seven went to the hospital.

Zaid Soliman, 3, and Zainab Soliman, 4, were two of those seriously injured.

Some family members spent up to a full month in the hospital.

Four Muslim families lived at the now condemned building.

Green, who was charged with four counts of arson, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to jail without bail.

If he is convicted, Green could spend a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s