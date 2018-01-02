Man charged with trespassing at hospital ER

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing several charges after Dunkirk police say he was trespassing at a hospital’s emergency room.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, police responded to Brooks Memorial Hospital for a complaint.

According to officers, Gregory Gallaway, 27, refused to leave the hospital’s waiting room. The police report says staff members told him that if he was not seeking medical treatment, he had to go.

Police say Gallaway did not obey their commands, and he was taken into custody.

Once he was taken back to Dunkirk Police Headquarters, police say Gallaway became physically resistant and started fighting with officers. They also say he struck an officer with his fist.

While in custody, police say Gallaway was found to have a controlled substance in his possession, but no prescription.

He was charged with trespassing, obstruction, resisting arrest, harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance.