NIAGARA COUNTY. N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the weather and roadway conditions across Niagara County amid a blizzard warning issued for northern Erie County to the Niagara County border up until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office warns that roadways may be covered by blowing and drifted snow, in addition to reduced visibility.

Many vehicles have been reported off the roadway.

Motorists are asked to allow themselves extra time for travel.