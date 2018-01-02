Salvatore’s opens its doors to motorists stranded by I-90 crash

Related Coverage One person confirmed dead in multiple vehicle Thruway crash

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York restaurant is extending its hospitality to people who were involved in a massive crash on I-90 Tuesday night.

Salvatore’s Italian Gardens on Transit Road is acting as a warming shelter for about 50 people who were bused in from the multi-vehicle accident.

At Salvatore's Garden Place Hotel right now where a warming shelter is set up for about 50 people who were bused in from the @NYSThruway crash pic.twitter.com/2gioc1dPJo — Callan Gray (@CallanGray4) January 3, 2018

Hotel staff are providing them with blankets, water, and hot chocolate. They say they’ll have the shelter available as long as needed.

Lancaster Police utilized three Lancaster School District buses to transport people trapped on the Thruway to safety Tuesday night.

The accident occurred on I-90 E around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Ransom Road. Reports of how many vehicles were involved vary.

One person was killed in the crash. Another was seriously injured. A total of 11 people were taken to local hospitals.