Salvatore’s opens its doors to motorists stranded by I-90 crash

By Published:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York restaurant is extending its hospitality to people who were involved in a massive crash on I-90 Tuesday night.

Salvatore’s Italian Gardens on Transit Road is acting as a warming shelter for about 50 people who were bused in from the multi-vehicle accident.

Hotel staff are providing them with blankets, water, and hot chocolate. They say they’ll have the shelter available as long as needed.

Lancaster Police utilized three Lancaster School District buses to transport people trapped on the Thruway to safety Tuesday night.

The accident occurred on I-90 E around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Ransom Road. Reports of how many vehicles were involved vary.

One person was killed in the crash. Another was seriously injured. A total of 11 people were taken to local hospitals.

