State Trooper who helped with search and recovery after 9/11 attacks dies

Trooper Michael J. Anson

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — After battling an illness that stemmed from an assignment following the 9/11 terror attacks, a New York State Trooper has died.

Trooper Michael Anson aided in search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Anson was from Albany County and had been a member of the State Police since 1986. He was most recently stationed in New Scotland, and served his entire career in Troop G.

State Police did not provide details on the illness that led to Anson’s death.

He was 56 years old, and leaves behind a wife and three children.

