BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Anely Montes was last seen at Emerson High School. She did not return home from school.

Anely is 5′ tall and 130 lbs., wearing a red jacket and light blue jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.