25th anniversary of Bills’ comeback game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s safe to say Buffalo Bills fans are excited for the team’s first playoff appearance in more than 17 years.

On Wednesday, we look back 25 years at a game that kept the team’s Super Bowl run intact. It was the biggest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Most fans here in western New York had to listen to the late Van Miller’s radio call of the Bills’ wild card game against the Houston Oilers.

My dad was there. I listed to Van Miller on the radio. And remember every second of it. https://t.co/SbK3d3oCvE — Jeff Glor (@jeffglor) January 3, 2018

The post-season game was not shown on local television; It was blacked out.

The Bills were down by 32 points early in the second half. Some fans at the stadium were on their way out, with little chance of a win.

That’s when the Bills staged what many people just call “The Comeback.”

Backup quarterback Frank Reich brought the Bills back into the game, ending up tied at the end of regulation.

Steve Christie kicked the field goal that gave the Bills a 41-38 win. The Bills continued on to play in their third straight Super Bowl.

This year’s team has at least one thing in common with that one — they’re in the playoffs as a wild card.

Unlike that game in 1993, this weekend’s matchup with Jacksonville will be on CBS Sunday at 1 p.m.