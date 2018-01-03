3 charged with stealing hoverboards from Walmart

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were charged with stealing hoverboards from a Walmart in Lakewood.

Erie, Pennsylvania residents Sheena Beebe, 29, Terrell Gavin, 25, and Da’Shara Carson, 24, were arrested a short distance from the store on Tuesday evening.

Lakewood-Busti police say they took more than $2,400 worth of hoverboards without paying for them.

As police investigated, they learned that the three were also the subjects of another investigation. In that one, police say more than $1,100 in hoverboards were stolen on Christmas Eve.

All three face charges, including grand larceny, and were jailed in Chautauqua County.

