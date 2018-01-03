Accused Dollar General shooter indicted, ordered held without bail



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Travis Green, 29, of Cheektowaga, was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The people believe that based on the gravity of these charges and the danger that this defendant presents to the community that he should be remanded without bail,” said Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty during the court proceeding.

Green is accused of firing multiple rounds at a Dollar General store in Cheektowaga on November 14, 2017.

It’s alleged that the incident started with Green requesting an employment application, and then became irate.

Authorities say he left the store and then began firing shots from the parking lot.

One man, a customer, was struck by gunfire while in the vestibule of the store, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

“Apparently, the inner doors into the store were locked and he couldn’t get back into the store. So, he’s stuck in the vestibule there while rounds are being shot at him,” he said.

“There were numerous, well over 20 rounds fired at the wall, the glass of the vestibule, at the gentleman, and one of them did strike him in the shoulder,” Flynn explained.

Authorities say Green used an AR-15 style rifle and possibly a pump-action rifle.

“It’s alleged that one of them was modified. That’s a recent development, and I haven’t had a chance to look into that yet as far as the lab reports, but they were both purchased legally,” said Paul Dell, Green’s defense attorney.

Authorities say Green fled on foot and was later captured by Cheektowaga police.

After the arraignment, Dell told reporters that Green has a wife and kids, and no criminal history.

He says there were a lot of issues going on with his client at the time of the incident.

“It’s the defense position that any criminal conduct was reckless as opposed to any kind of intentional act,” said Dell.

“He was clearly distraught, and I am having him evaluated as far as his mental health at the time,” he added.

But District Attorney John Flynn says his office will fight any insanity claims raised by the defense.

“We will contend that he knew what was going on. He was able to comprehend his actions, and his actions were obviously criminal and not due to any mental defect,” Flynn said.

If convicted of the charges, Travis Green, who is being held without bail, could face a maximum of 25 years in state prison.