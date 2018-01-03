Bengals QB Andy Dalton and wife Jordan thank Bills fans with billboards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton and wife Jordan are thanking Buffalo Bills fans for their support of their foundation via billboard.

Five billboards are going up in the Buffalo area starting Wednesday afternoon, thanking Bills fans for their support of the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation.

They will be located at the following spots:

I-190 @ OLD WORTHINGTON PL 80 ROBERTS F/W

KENSINGTON EXPWY @ 289 CHERRY ST F/E

KENSINGTON EXPWY @ VERDUN F/W

I-190 @ OLD WORTHINGTON PL 80 ROBERTS F/E

I-290 @ 100 FIRETOWER F/W

The billboards also wish the Bills luck in the playoffs.

The foundation, which provides daily support for families with children with special needs and serious illness, has received over $170,000 in support from Bills fans since the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, clinching a long-waited playoff spot for the Bills.

As a nod to the end of the 17-year playoff drought, many fans have donated exactly $17.

Andy and Jordan appeared on CBS Evening News Wednesday night, speaking to Jeff Glor about the generosity of Bills fans to their foundation.

The billboards will be up until Sunday.