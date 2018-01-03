Bills fans help raise over $30,000 in one day for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans helped raise over $30,000 in one day for Bengals wide right Tyler Boyd’s fundraising effort.

Boyd caught Bengals QB Andy Dalton’s game-winning pass Sunday, clinching a long-awaited play-off spot for the Buffalo Bills.

As a thank you gesture, Bills fans have been pouring donations into both players’ causes- Dalton’s Andy and Jordan Dalton Fund, and Boyd’s YouCaring page to support the Western PA Youth Athletic Association.

Just Wednesday, the page raised over $30,000- and has no signs of stopping, a representative from YouCaring said Wednesday.

As a nod to the end of the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought, many fans are choosing to donate $17.

Boyd played in the league as a child, and is raising funds for new structures, equipment, and travel arrangements.

To donate, click here. 

 

 

