Bills fans help raise over $30,000 in one day for Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fans helped raise over $30,000 in one day for Bengals wide right Tyler Boyd’s fundraising effort.

Boyd caught Bengals QB Andy Dalton’s game-winning pass Sunday, clinching a long-awaited play-off spot for the Buffalo Bills.

For any of the fans at Buffalo still generous enough to donate here is the link to help support my cause Thank You https://t.co/UaQBtZW6KQ — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2018

As a thank you gesture, Bills fans have been pouring donations into both players’ causes- Dalton’s Andy and Jordan Dalton Fund, and Boyd’s YouCaring page to support the Western PA Youth Athletic Association.

Just Wednesday, the page raised over $30,000- and has no signs of stopping, a representative from YouCaring said Wednesday.

As a nod to the end of the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought, many fans are choosing to donate $17.

Thank You to the Bills entire fan base. What great people you are 🙏🏾🙏🏾. We have reach our primary goal with 20k and any other donations will still be excepted as well — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 4, 2018

Boyd played in the league as a child, and is raising funds for new structures, equipment, and travel arrangements.

