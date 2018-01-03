Bills playoff hats go on sale

On Wednesday, some playoff merchandise finally went on sale for Buffalo Bills fans to buy. The official Bills playoff caps went on sale at the New Era flagship location and the Bills Store in Orchard Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, some playoff merchandise finally went on sale for Buffalo Bills fans to buy. The official Bills playoff caps went on sale at the New Era flagship location and the Bills Store in Orchard Park.

“I totally believed in them the entire time,” Michael Rogacki told News 4 as he was waiting in line. “But it’s still so surreal to see the playoff patch on a Bills hat. I’m going to wear it probably every day this week.”

There was a line of about 10 people when New Era opened its doors on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday morning. Those hats feature a Bills logo on the front, and the NFL playoff logo on the side. That playoff logo hasn’t been featured on a Bills hat since the 1999 season.

“I went online two days ago, when New Era said they were releasing them, and they were already sold out pre-order online,” said Bills fan Andrew Rogowski, who showed up at the store with his daughter. “I was like, ‘We’ll get there early just in case they have a limited amount.’”

There were about 800 hats in stock at New Era Wednesday. Staff tells us they will re-stock Thursday. The website will be re-stocked Thursday as well.

New Era is also working on a special hat to commemorate the end of the playoff drought. They hope to launch it Friday afternoon, in time for the Bills Sunday kickoff against Jacksonville.

