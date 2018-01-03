Buffalo Police warn of police impersonator

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is warning residents of a person attempting to impersonate a police officer.

According to the BPD Facebook page, on Dec. 28, a motorist was pulled over near Mercy Hospital by a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

The vehicle appeared to have blue lights and a siren.

A white male in his early to mid 30s, 200 lbs., with a full beard approached the vehicle with a badge around his neck.

Anyone who encounters the individual is asked to call 911 and have a marked unit respond to their location.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s