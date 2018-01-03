Buffalo Police warn of police impersonator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is warning residents of a person attempting to impersonate a police officer.

According to the BPD Facebook page, on Dec. 28, a motorist was pulled over near Mercy Hospital by a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

The vehicle appeared to have blue lights and a siren.

A white male in his early to mid 30s, 200 lbs., with a full beard approached the vehicle with a badge around his neck.

Anyone who encounters the individual is asked to call 911 and have a marked unit respond to their location.