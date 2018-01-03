Buffalo travelers expecting to feel ripple effect from East Coast storm

Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a busy Wednesday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport as more than 2000 travelers are finding flights after theirs were canceled due to low visibility from the snow storm here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the passengers have a short window to find time to fly if they’re heading to many east coast cities which are expecting a major snow storm.

“Our flight schedule is very heavily weighted toward the east coast,” said Bill Vanecek, the NFTA Director of Aviation. “So when they’re shut down, it creates issues here for us.”

That means over the next few days, passengers could see many flights going from on time to red – canceled.

“My heart really goes out to those folks,” said the director.

While Vanecek and many others are keeping an eye on the storm, deciding whether or not planes will fly isn’t up to them – the airlines make that call.

“Certainty with travelers is much better than uncertainty,” said the director.  “If they cancel, people can make other plans to travel.”

For the last few years, Buffalo has been recognized as one of the top airports for responding to snow incidents. The airport has a fleet with 25 different snow removal machines which are used to clear runways.

“We are very well equipped and prepared,” said Vanecek.

The have a $6.7million operating budget for snow removal, making sure snow-covered take-off lanes are never the reason a plane stays grounded in Buffalo.

When it comes to visibility though, that can be an issue and that’s when the decision has to be made whether or not to passengers should be boarding the plane.

“One of the top [reasons to cancel] will be – is it safe to operate in and out of the airport.”

