DWI arrests down since riding sharing has arrived

Published:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re continuing to follow up on ride sharing’s impact. Over the last six months, both the State Police and District Attorney’s office are reporting they’re having fewer DWI cases.

“Ride sharing has become another option for getting home safely,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan with the New York State Police.

The New York State Police log shows over the last six months, they’ve arrest 488 people for DWIs; during that same time frame in 2016, 534 people were arrested.

The Erie County DA is seeing a similar trend. During the first half of 2017, they had nearly 1300 DWI cases come into the office; during the last half, they had around 850. The DA says they’re averaging 20 fewer DWI cases each month.

“It’s really too soon to tell whether this is definitively working in the sense of number but if we continue at this pace, going forward, that’s a huge difference,” said John Flynn.

Both the DA and NYS police will continue following these numbers to see if this trend continues.

