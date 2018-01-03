Evans Police investigating body found at Lake Erie Beach Park

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Evans Police are at Lake Erie Beach Park, where a deceased person has been found, the police department announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Evans Police received a call about the dead body at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The body is male.

The incident doesn’t appear suspicious in nature at this point, pending a report from the medical examiner, police said.

State Police are also investigating.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.