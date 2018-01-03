First Chick-fil-A in Rochester area breaks ground

WROC Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The first Chick-fil-A in the Rochester area is slated to open this spring. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at its future location on West Ridge Road in Greece.

Alan Taylor, a Greece resident, was named its franchise owner.

The Greece Chick-fil-A will seat over 100 people. There will be patio seating open during the warmer months. The restaurant will have a two story playground for children.

A total of four Chick-fil-A’s are scheduled to open this year, including ones outside of Syracuse, Buffalo and Plattsburgh.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s