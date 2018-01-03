First Chick-fil-A in Rochester area breaks ground

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The first Chick-fil-A in the Rochester area is slated to open this spring. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at its future location on West Ridge Road in Greece.

Alan Taylor, a Greece resident, was named its franchise owner.

The Greece Chick-fil-A will seat over 100 people. There will be patio seating open during the warmer months. The restaurant will have a two story playground for children.

A total of four Chick-fil-A’s are scheduled to open this year, including ones outside of Syracuse, Buffalo and Plattsburgh.