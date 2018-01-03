First WNY baby born in 2018 comes right after midnight

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — As thousands of people celebrated the new year and even more were enjoying the end of the Bills playoff drought, Bulbul and Sonney were watching their first baby be born.

“First for the year and first for us,” said Bulbul, the new mom.

The family of two grew to three at 12:01am as they welcomed Kaira. The little lady’s name means peaceful and that’s how she looks as they lays in her cradle, not making a peep while her parents and nurses fuss over her and her interesting arrival time.

Her due date was the 27th but she had plans of her own – arriving in a new year.

“I tried my best to save on taxes but she had plans of her own,” jokes Sonney, her dad.

She is helping the family out with finances a little bit, though. They’re receiving a $500 Fisher Price gift certificate. It’s the first time the company is recognizing the year’s first born baby. The new mom and dad didn’t even realize they’d get anything or that their daughter was the first.

“We were too tired to think of about any of it,” said Bulbul.