Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra announces gubernatorial run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra announced Wednesday that he will run for New York State governor as a Republican in 2018.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Giambra criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address, saying the governor offered no insight into how he would restructure the state’s tax code to meet what he called the “economic arrow” of the new federal tax law that he said punishes New York and other blue states.

“It was more of the same from the governor,” said Giambra, “and he didn’t say where the money was going to come from to fix the subway system, the bridges, and everything else under the sun that he mentioned in a speech that was short on substance and filled with expensive promises with no sign of where the money was going to come from.”