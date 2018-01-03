Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra announces gubernatorial run

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra offered political insight as the returns rolled in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra announced Wednesday that he will run for New York State governor as a Republican in 2018.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Giambra criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address, saying the governor offered no insight into how he would restructure the state’s tax code to meet what he called the “economic arrow” of the new federal tax law that he said punishes New York and other blue states.

“It was more of the same from the governor,” said Giambra, “and he didn’t say where the money was going to come from to fix the subway system, the bridges, and everything else under the sun that he mentioned in a speech that was short on substance and filled with expensive promises with no sign of where the money was going to come from.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s