Lockport City School District closed to students on Friday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport City School District will be closed on Friday.

The school posted a message on their website which read:

“The National Weather Service is predicting a frigid windchill factor and temperatures for Friday, January 5, 2018. In anticipation of this weather event, the District is taking a proactive position and is cancelling classes for all regular, agency, BOCES, and parochial students, along with afterschool sports and activities. This means all students will not report to school. However, all staff members will report to work and be involved in curriculum and professional development activities during Superintendent’s Conference Day now scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2018.”

Staff members still must come in that day.