CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) —The man accused of opening fire on a Cheektowaga Dollar General has been indicted on attempted murder charges.

Travis Green faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Police say that in November, the 29-year-old fired dozens of round outside the Dollar General on Union Rd.

A 53-year-old man was shot twice in the shoulder, but he survived.

In addition to attempted murder, Green faces attempted assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.

The case is expected to go to trial.