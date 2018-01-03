Many Oregon residents don’t want to pump their own gas

OREGON (WIVB) — At the start of the year, people in rural Oregon counties could begin pumping their own gas.

Despite the new law taking effect, some gas stations will continue pumping gas for customers.

KTVL, a CBS contributing station in Oregon, asked people whether or not the state should allow self-serve gas stations through the state.

The responses from people across the world have been mixed as the post has gone viral. Here are some of the comments:

“I say No too many creeper out there An it will take a lot of jobs away they need their jobs and I don’t feel safe out there ethier!!!!!!!!” – Daisy

“I’ve never not pumped my own gas in my entire life! Missouri must raise more capable people than Oregon. 😂

“Last time I went to Oregon, I got out and pumped my own gas, the attendant came running and yelling telling me I couldn’t do that… I laughed said I am from Idaho, I’m fully capable, you can leave… She looked astonished… After reading these comments I now know why….Oregonians are pathetic! 😂” – Megan

“I’m 5’2″ and petite and often have to pump my own gas before dawn heading to work. More often than not, a pack of wolves will surround me ready to strike. I will growl back at them while I stand there, asserting dominance. Now they protect me from transients who were otherwise ready to strike at me the moment I exited my vehicle to pump gas in my office attire in 5 degree Michigan weather. It’s rough out there, good luck.” – Sami

“Here in Oregon we like to do things our way. We don’t care what you do in Texas and everywhere else. You all are just part of the herd mentality.” – Pamela

“As a Californian I always appreciated the service when I visited OR. It was throwback to older times when we actually had SERVICE stations instead of gas stations.” – Chris

Here is the original post: