McDermott: Injured McCoy not practicing Wednesday, but wants to play Sunday

By Published: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Running back LeSean McCoy will not practice on Wednesday, but Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says he wants to play Sunday.

McDermott talked to members of the media on Wednesday morning, speaking about the upcoming playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The coach says the Jaguars’ defense is strong, and will prove to be a challenge for Buffalo.

In the locker room, McDermott says he is confident in the leadership he sees there. He says the team is not satisfied just getting to the playoffs.

Later in the conference, McDermott spoke about other injured players.

Tackle Jordan Mills will not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and linebacker Matt Milano will not practice because of his hamstring.

During the conference, McDermott was asked if he would ever opt out of a contract.

“Every situation is different. I’m not going there,” he replied.

The Bills vs. Jaguars game can be watched on CBS this Sunday at 1 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s