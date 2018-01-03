McDermott: Injured McCoy not practicing Wednesday, but wants to play Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Running back LeSean McCoy will not practice on Wednesday, but Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says he wants to play Sunday.

McDermott talked to members of the media on Wednesday morning, speaking about the upcoming playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The coach says the Jaguars’ defense is strong, and will prove to be a challenge for Buffalo.

In the locker room, McDermott says he is confident in the leadership he sees there. He says the team is not satisfied just getting to the playoffs.

Sean McDermott: the players know how this team has been built. What drives them won’t change — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 3, 2018

Later in the conference, McDermott spoke about other injured players.

Tackle Jordan Mills will not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and linebacker Matt Milano will not practice because of his hamstring.

During the conference, McDermott was asked if he would ever opt out of a contract.

“Every situation is different. I’m not going there,” he replied.

The Bills vs. Jaguars game can be watched on CBS this Sunday at 1 p.m.