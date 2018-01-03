More Bills vs. Jaguars tickets will be released Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA (WIVB) – A limited number of tickets are still available for Sunday’s Bills vs. Jaguars playoff game.

The Jaguars announced Wednesday afternoon that remaining unused tickets will go on sale to the public 3 p.m. Thursday here.

“This includes any remaining unused inventory from parties including the NFL, visiting team, player families, and internal holds, as well as an additional standing room only 400 seats,” the Jaguars said in a statement.

Tickets will only be available online. There is a two-ticket limit.

