JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WIVB) – More than 20 percent of tickets for Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game have been purchased by people with NY zip codes, ticket reseller Vivid Seats reported Wednesday.

According to Vivid Seats, about About 20% of the tickets purchased for Sunday's #jaguars #bills playoff game were bought by people with NY ZIP codes — that's the largest representation of a home state fanbase of any "road team" playing in this weekend's wild card games #nfl — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) January 3, 2018

New Yorkers have purchased 21 percent of tickets for the game at Everbank Field- by far the most for any road team for this weekend’s playoff games, a representative for Vivid Seats said.