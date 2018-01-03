Officials: More than 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine seized at bridge

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario (WIVB) — Authorities in Canada say they seized nearly 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

This past November, a Toronto man was hauling a load of plastic resin pellets when he arrived at the bridge.

After he got there, his tractor-trailer was examined; That’s when authorities say 50 packages of suspected cocaine were found inside cardboard boxes.

The driver, Omari Kutaladze, 54, was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Kutaladze will be in court on January 11.