NEW YORK (WIVB) – The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now $460 million- a cash value of $291 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

To date, New York has sold six jackpot-winning Powerball tickets.

The Powerball drawing takes place every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:59 p.m. Tickets may be purchased up until 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.