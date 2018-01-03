Rochester man charged with sale of crack cocaine in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Rochester man has been charged with the possession and sale of crack cocaine in the Village of Albion following an investigation by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office major felony crime task force.

The task force, along with Albion Police, stopped a vehicle on West Avenue in Albion Wednesday and seized a quantity of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

The driver, Rodney L. Scales, 30, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and five counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Scales was arraigned in the Town of Gaines Court and committed to Orleans County Jail without bail due to his previous criminal history. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.

Scales is currently on parole with the New York State Dept. of Corrections.

Further arrests and charges are pending in the investigation.

 

