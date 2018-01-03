Set of brass knuckles found at Buffalo Airport makes TSA’s 2017 most unusual items list

By Published:
PHOTO/TSA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A set of brass knuckles- dubbed by the Transportation Security Administration as a “face tenderizer” made the TSA’s 2017 list of most unusual finds.

The brass knuckles, located in a carry-on bag at the Buffalo International Airport, made the number 10 spot on the list.

Some of the other top unusual items caught at TSA checkpoints in 2017 include a scythe in a carry-on bag, located at John Wayne Airport Orange County (SNA), “Satan’s Pizza Cutter”, found in a carry-on bag at Honolulu International Airport (HNL), and “festively wrapped” narcotics, found inside a checked bag at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

For a full list of the top unusual items, click here. 

