BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office says a settlement has been reached with an Amherst fencing company and its owner.

Eric Schneiderman says Fred Denormand of Classic Fence has accepted advanced payments from more than 20 people for a total of $50,000.

Scheiderman said all those involved will get their money back.

If you have been impacted, you have until Feb. 26 to submit a complaint to the State Attorney General’s Office.