Teen charged after stabbings in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF KIANTONE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager was charged after two people were stabbed in Chautauqua County.

Early in the morning on New Year’s Day, New York State Police went to a residence on Peck Settlement Rd. in the Town of Kiantone.

They say Jamestown resident Justice McBride, 17, was involved in an altercation where two other people had been stabbed.

Both victims were hospitalized, but only one of them has been released. The one who is still hospitalized is in stable condition.

McBride was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as first and second-degree assault.

He was jailed in Chautauqua County.