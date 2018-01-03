Teen charged after stabbings in Chautauqua County

By Published:

TOWN OF KIANTONE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager was charged after two people were stabbed in Chautauqua County.

Early in the morning on New Year’s Day, New York State Police went to a residence on Peck Settlement Rd. in the Town of Kiantone.

They say Jamestown resident Justice McBride, 17, was involved in an altercation where two other people had been stabbed.

Both victims were hospitalized, but only one of them has been released. The one who is still hospitalized is in stable condition.

McBride was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as first and second-degree assault.

He was jailed in Chautauqua County.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s