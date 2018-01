TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the man featured in a security video, in connection with a larceny at a local business that occurred Dec. 27.

Anyone who recognizes the subject is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police confidential tip line at 716-879-6606 and refer to complaint #17-751565.