Bills backer bars and restaurants in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a Bills fan heading down to Jacksonville, but are planning to watch the game from a bar, there are a number of places you can see it among other fans.
Here is a list of Buffalo Bills backer bars in the Jacksonville area, courtesy of the Bills:
- Lillian’s Sports Grill
5393 Roosevelt Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
904-388-4220
- Buffalo Wild Wings
9550-26 Baymeadows Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
904-448-1293
- Senor Wings
700 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL
904-375-0476
- Wing-It
11018 Old St Augustine Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
904-262-6652
The Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be on CBS.