Bills backer bars and restaurants in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a Bills fan heading down to Jacksonville, but are planning to watch the game from a bar, there are a number of places you can see it among other fans.

Here is a list of Buffalo Bills backer bars in the Jacksonville area, courtesy of the Bills:

  • Lillian’s Sports Grill
    5393 Roosevelt Blvd
    Jacksonville, FL
    904-388-4220
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    9550-26 Baymeadows Rd.
    Jacksonville, FL
    904-448-1293
  • Senor Wings
    700 Blanding Blvd
    Orange Park, FL
    904-375-0476
  • Wing-It
    11018 Old St Augustine Rd.
    Jacksonville, FL
    904-262-6652

The Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be on CBS.

