Bills backer bars and restaurants in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a Bills fan heading down to Jacksonville, but are planning to watch the game from a bar, there are a number of places you can see it among other fans.

Here is a list of Buffalo Bills backer bars in the Jacksonville area, courtesy of the Bills:

Lillian’s Sports Grill

5393 Roosevelt Blvd

Jacksonville, FL

904-388-4220

5393 Roosevelt Blvd Jacksonville, FL 904-388-4220 Buffalo Wild Wings

9550-26 Baymeadows Rd.

Jacksonville, FL

904-448-1293

9550-26 Baymeadows Rd. Jacksonville, FL 904-448-1293 Senor Wings

700 Blanding Blvd

Orange Park, FL

904-375-0476

700 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, FL 904-375-0476 Wing-It

11018 Old St Augustine Rd.

Jacksonville, FL

904-262-6652

The Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be on CBS.

MORE | Find even more backer bars across the country here.