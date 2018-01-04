Buffalo Bills and Duffs are thanking Bengals with 1,440 wings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills and Duff’s are thanking the Cincinnati Bengals with a taste of Buffalo tonight.

Duff’s is taking 1,440 fresh chicken wings to Cincinnati tonight, along with 90 lbs. of celery, 30 lbs. of carrots, 6 gallons of blue cheese, and nine gallons of Duff’s wing sauce- and a “TON of thank you’s from Buffalo!” the Bills wrote in a Twitter post.

The Duff’s team will prepare the wings on Friday at the Bengals’ stadium, serving them to stadium staff and the Boys and Girls’ Club.

And a TON of thank you’s from Buffalo! #GoBills See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

The Bengals defeated the Ravens on Sunday, clinching a playoff spot for the Buffalo Bills.