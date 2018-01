BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Nicolette Doerr is 11 years old and missing from an address on Newfield Street.

She is described as 4’4″ tall, 99 lbs., and was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a grey T-shirt and black coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.