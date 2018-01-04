Buffalo Police warn of possible “stranger danger” incident involving masked man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a possible stranger-danger incident that occurred just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of E. Delavan.

Police say a 17-year-old female student got off a school bus when an unknown male approached her.

The white male was described as wearing a black ski mask and said something to the student before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police at 847-2255.