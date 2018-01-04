Buffalo teen and boyfriend plead not guilty to killing teen’s step-grandfather

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo teen and her adult boyfriend pleaded guilty to killing the teen’s step-grandfather in court on Thursday.

Alexandria Heath, 17, and Romaine Jirdon, 20, of Buffalo, are charged with second degree murder charges in the death of 58-year-old Thomas Heath.

Prosecutors say the two beat, stabbed, and robbed Heath at the home they shared on West Ferry Street.

Jirdon’s lawyer claims that Heath was the aggressor.

“He walked in to find Mr. Heath physically beating Alexandria,” Paul Dell, Jirdon’s lawyer, said. “He intervened and things obviously got out of control from there.”

Jirdon is also charged with first degree murder.

They are both being held without bail.

