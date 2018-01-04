Contractors fielding calls for freezing pipes

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In homes across the region, a “drip, drip” sound is present as the deep freeze moves into Western New York. Thousands of homeowners are keeping their faucets running, trying to prevent having to call companies and contractors to come out and look at freezing pipes.

“I encourage everybody, before they even know if they have a frozen pipe, to locate their shut off valve,” said Frank Dimaria, the owner of Frank’s Mr. Plumber.

The seasoned business owner’s phone has been ringing nonstop all afternoon. He estimates he’s fielding about 20 calls an hour from frantic homeowners concerned about freezing pipes.

“Whenever there’s a place where that water is going to be sitting in your pipe, it’s going to freeze if you’re getting cold air against it,” said Dimaria.

The seasoned business owner says older homes are more susceptible to the issue due to poorly insulated piped being located on outside walls. He says, if you find your home has a frozen pipe, don’t make this a DIY project.

The longtime plumbing company owner says the average cost for thawing a pipe ranges between $300 and $400 and should take around two hours to complete.

Dimaria says, in the end, it’ll pay off to have a pro plumber working on the problem as they’ll be able to address any other issues which might spring up during the repair.

“You have to make sure there isn’t a crack [in the pipe] because once you thaw it out, if there’s a crack, the water will come,” said Dimaria.