Driver evacuates students before school bus catches fire

By Published:
(Photo: Patty Tom Cunningham on Facebook)

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sherman Central School says there was a fire on one of their buses before school Thursday morning.

The school wrote on Facebook “Our driver, at the first sign of a problem, had students evacuate the bus.”

The students had already been picked up before the bus caught fire.

“SCS would like to thank our bus driver, our head of the bus garage, and our first responders from Stanley Hose for their amazing work and response in keeping our kids safe. Thank you!” the school wrote on Facebook.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s