Driver evacuates students before school bus catches fire

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sherman Central School says there was a fire on one of their buses before school Thursday morning.

The school wrote on Facebook “Our driver, at the first sign of a problem, had students evacuate the bus.”

The students had already been picked up before the bus caught fire.

“SCS would like to thank our bus driver, our head of the bus garage, and our first responders from Stanley Hose for their amazing work and response in keeping our kids safe. Thank you!” the school wrote on Facebook.