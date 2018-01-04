Erie County Water Authority reminding residents to trickle faucets in extreme cold

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB) – The Erie County Water Authority is asking customers to trickle their faucets to prevent their pipes from freezing in advance of exceptionally cold weather approaching.

Customers who have homes with unheated basements, crawl spaces, or sections of exposed pipe should trickle their faucets.

“These fridged temperatures may increase the potential for frozen service lines,” the ECWA said in a statement Thursday. “In the event ECWA personnel are required to visit your residence to thaw a frozen line, customers should be aware that they will be charged a fee for this service.”

The ECWA added that the extra cost of trickling faucets is “a tiny price to pay when compared to complications involving a burst pipe, the need for a service call, or a call to your private plumber.”

For questions, contact ECWA Customer Service at 716-849-8444, or visit www.ecwa.org.