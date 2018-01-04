Family of murdered man holds vigil while seeking justice a year later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The moon is sitting in the sky still as Quan Carson’s family pulls up in their cars. It’s just after 8 a.m. but you can tell some of the family members have been awake for hours. The group of a dozen or so people all wear red shirts which read “Justice For Quan.”

“They just left him out here in the cold,” said Konji Carson, pausing, looking for words and holding back tears stinging her eyes. “That hurts.”

Quan’s body was found just before 8a.m. a year ago. The 34-year-old father was shot and killed a few homes in from the corner of Humboldt and Northland. And that’s where the family gathers today.

For the last 365 days, Konji has been reliving what happened on January 4, 2017 — the day she received the news her eldest son, Quan, had been shot and killed.

“Until it happens to your child, you son’t understand,” said Konji. “He did not deserve to die in the hands of another man. He didn’t deserve that. No one deserves to die in the hands of another man.”

“This has been the worst year of our lives,” said Larosa Carson, Quan’s aunt.

She’s part of the group gathering. Quan’s children, cousins, friends, mom, and other aunts are present too.

“We want justice for Quan, God; justice for all of the homicides in the city,” says Tina Sanders as she leads the group in prayer.

Quan’s homicide is among the 31 unsolved cases from 2017. While one person tells News 4 he heard gunshots that night, the Carson family has little information about what happened to Quan including details about what time those shots were fired, how many, who called 911, and how long between the shots were heard and the time of the call.

Konji believes people in the neighborhood know what happened to her oldest son but aren’t talking.

“Stop being afraid,” she pleads. “We have to stop this. There are too many deaths. There are too many of our young, black men dying.”

Police tell us they face low clearance rates for many homicides due to the lack of cooperation from the community members and that leaves many people, like the Carsons, without justice.

“They deserve to be in jail for what they did to my son.”

So until anyone comes forward with information, the Carson family will come here – the corner of Humboldt and Northland – the corner where their son, brother, dad, uncle died – and they’ll write notes filled with words they wish they say to Quan, tie them to balloons, and release those into the early morning sun, as a way to feel closer to their loved one as they fight for justice for him.