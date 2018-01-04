List: Local suburbs prosper while Buffalo neighborhoods are distressed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although many local suburbs and rural areas made New York Upstate’s list of most prosperous places upstate, many parts of Buffalo made the list of most distressed places.
65 locations were on the list of prosperous places, with 11 of them being in Erie County. Factors include the following:
- Adults with a High School Diploma
- Low poverty rate
- Employed Prime-Age Adults
- Low Housing Vacancy Rate
- Median Income Ratio
- Low Change in Employment
- Low Change in Establishments
Here is the ranking of local places:
- East Amherst (2) Distress score: 0.7 – Population: 20,650
- Clarence Center (3) Distress score: 1.8 – Population: 7,840
- Lake View (5) Distress score: 2 – Population: 7,040
- Elma (6) Distress score: 2 – Population: 9,810
- South Wales (14) Distress score: 3.9 – Population: 2,330
- Marilla (36) Distress score: 6.1 – Population: 1,400
- West Falls (38) Distress score: 6.6 – Population: 2,500
- Orchard Park (45) Distress score: 7.6 – Population: 30,510
- WIlliamsville (51) Distress score: 8.6 – Population: 53,940
- Colden (55) Distress score: 9.3 – Population: 2,460
- Lancaster (63) Distress score: 9.8 – Population: 32,930
MORE | See the full list here.
The list of the 53 most distressed places in upstate New York had a number of western New York locations, including various Buffalo neighborhoods.
Here are the factors counted in that list:
- Adults without a High School Diploma
- Poverty Rate
- Prime-Age Adults Not in Work
- Housing Vacancy Rate
- Median Income Ratio
- Change in Employment
- Change in Establishments
Here is the ranking of local places:
- Willert Park neighborhood in Buffalo (2) Distress score: 99.2 – Population: 8,930
- Sloan and Emerson neighborhoods in Buffalo (9) Distress score: 98.2 – Population: 10,550
- Masten Park and Kingsley neighborhoods in Buffalo (17) Distress score: 96.6 – Population: 24,380
- Forest and Front Park neighborhoods in Buffalo (18) Distress score: 96.5 – Population: 24,380
- MLK Park neighborhood in Buffalo (20) Distress score: 96.4 – Population: 21,910
- Salamanca (26) Distress score: 94.8 – Population: 6,600
- Albion (29) Distress score: 94.1 – Population: 14,150
- Kaisertown neighborhood in Buffalo (35) Distress score: 93.4 – Population: 20,810
- North side of Niagara Falls (38) Distress score: 92.7 – Population: 16,760
- Kenfield and Lasalle neighborhoods in Buffalo (39) Distress score: 92.5 – Population: 39,500
- Gowanda (40) Distress score: 91.9 – Population: 6,440
- Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo (42) Distress score: 91.8 – Population: 22,980
- Downtown Buffalo (52) Distress score: 90.4 – Population: 1,730
MORE | See the full list here.