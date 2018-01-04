List: Local suburbs prosper while Buffalo neighborhoods are distressed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although many local suburbs and rural areas made New York Upstate’s list of most prosperous places upstate, many parts of Buffalo made the list of most distressed places.

65 locations were on the list of prosperous places, with 11 of them being in Erie County. Factors include the following:

Adults with a High School Diploma

Low poverty rate

Employed Prime-Age Adults

Low Housing Vacancy Rate

Median Income Ratio

Low Change in Employment

Low Change in Establishments

Here is the ranking of local places:

East Amherst (2) Distress score: 0.7 – Population: 20,650

Clarence Center (3) Distress score: 1.8 – Population: 7,840

Lake View (5) Distress score: 2 – Population: 7,040

Elma (6) Distress score: 2 – Population: 9,810

South Wales (14) Distress score: 3.9 – Population: 2,330

Marilla (36) Distress score: 6.1 – Population: 1,400

West Falls (38) Distress score: 6.6 – Population: 2,500

Orchard Park (45) Distress score: 7.6 – Population: 30,510

WIlliamsville (51) Distress score: 8.6 – Population: 53,940

Colden (55) Distress score: 9.3 – Population: 2,460

Lancaster (63) Distress score: 9.8 – Population: 32,930

MORE | See the full list here.

The list of the 53 most distressed places in upstate New York had a number of western New York locations, including various Buffalo neighborhoods.

Here are the factors counted in that list:

Adults without a High School Diploma

Poverty Rate

Prime-Age Adults Not in Work

Housing Vacancy Rate

Median Income Ratio

Change in Employment

Change in Establishments

Here is the ranking of local places:

Willert Park neighborhood in Buffalo (2) Distress score: 99.2 – Population: 8,930

Sloan and Emerson neighborhoods in Buffalo (9) Distress score: 98.2 – Population: 10,550

Masten Park and Kingsley neighborhoods in Buffalo (17) Distress score: 96.6 – Population: 24,380

Forest and Front Park neighborhoods in Buffalo (18) Distress score: 96.5 – Population: 24,380

MLK Park neighborhood in Buffalo (20) Distress score: 96.4 – Population: 21,910

Salamanca (26) Distress score: 94.8 – Population: 6,600

Albion (29) Distress score: 94.1 – Population: 14,150

Kaisertown neighborhood in Buffalo (35) Distress score: 93.4 – Population: 20,810

North side of Niagara Falls (38) Distress score: 92.7 – Population: 16,760

Kenfield and Lasalle neighborhoods in Buffalo (39) Distress score: 92.5 – Population: 39,500

Gowanda (40) Distress score: 91.9 – Population: 6,440

Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo (42) Distress score: 91.8 – Population: 22,980

Downtown Buffalo (52) Distress score: 90.4 – Population: 1,730

MORE | See the full list here.